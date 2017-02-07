advertisement
Jeff Bezos slams NY Post report on “robot-run supermarkets”

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

In an unusually aggressive move, the Amazon CEO and founder lashed out at the Post‘s story on Sunday that described the company’s plans for a two-story supermarket, “in which a staff of robots on the floor upstairs grabs and bags items for shoppers below.”

Bezos took to Twitter to accuse the paper’s anonymous sources of “mixing up their meds.”

[Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images]

