Jeff Bezos slams NY Post report on “robot-run supermarkets”

In an unusually aggressive move, the Amazon CEO and founder lashed out at the Post‘s story on Sunday that described the company’s plans for a two-story supermarket, “in which a staff of robots on the floor upstairs grabs and bags items for shoppers below.”
Bezos took to Twitter to accuse the paper’s anonymous sources of “mixing up their meds.”
.@nypost, whoever your anonymous sources are on this story https://t.co/VFyzGQcOAZ – they’ve mixed up their meds!
— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 7, 2017
[Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images]