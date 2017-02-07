advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Betsy DeVos confirmed as Education Secretary with Pence breaking tie vote in the Senate

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The billionaire Republican and school voucher advocate was confirmed today despite plenty of opposition from Democrats and some Republicans who questioned her qualifications. Facing a 50-50 vote in the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence made history by breaking the tie in DeVos’s favor, the first time that’s ever happened on a Cabinet nomination.

 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life