Betsy DeVos confirmed as Education Secretary with Pence breaking tie vote in the Senate

The billionaire Republican and school voucher advocate was confirmed today despite plenty of opposition from Democrats and some Republicans who questioned her qualifications. Facing a 50-50 vote in the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence made history by breaking the tie in DeVos’s favor, the first time that’s ever happened on a Cabinet nomination.
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 7, 2017