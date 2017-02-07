ThirdLove takes inclusivity beyond size, offers five shades to complement a wider range of skin tones

ThirdLove, an underwear company founded by a former Googler, has made a name for itself for using data to improve the way bras fit. Using an app or the online fitting tool on the ThirdLove website, customers can get personalized recommendations. It offers the widest range of sizes on the market, including half sizes.

Today, it is moving beyond just fit to color, launching five new shades. The company spent two years gathering as much data as possible about the shades women needed.

As a woman of color, I’ve personally struggled with the fact that “nude” shades generally refer to a very limited range of skin tones. I was able to find a match among the new ThirdLove selection, but importantly, the bra also fit perfectly. In other words, I didn’t have to sacrifice color for fit or vice versa. “Our goal is to offer a totally personalized experience,” cofounder Heidi Zak tells Fast Company. “Now we can say we’re able to offer the right fit as well as the right color.”