ADAY reinvents women’s staple garments with technical fabrics

ADAY, which is famous for creating garments with 2,000-person waiting lists, has just launched a line of clothing specifically meant to be worn from the fitness studio to the office. The brand’s goal is to create garments that can truly take women into every part of their day: One woman wore the “throw and roll” leggings for a marathon, while another wore the very same pair to meet the British prime minister.
Today, ADAY launches the “Technical Tailored Collection” that includes cigarette pants and a button-down shirt made from silk-like fabrics that are lightweight, breathable, and wrinkle-free. They come with interesting details: The shirt, for instance, has a side slit that makes it easier to move in it, while the pants are thermoregulating.