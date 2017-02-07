advertisement
Meet the first Airbnb hosts to get fined over NYC’s new housing rules

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Per the New York Post, two Airbnb hosts were recently hit with a combined 17 violations of a New York law that bans advertisements for short-term apartment rentals. Hank Freid, an Upper West Side landlord, and Tatiana Cames, a real estate broker, are the first hosts to be charged under the new rules, which allow for fines of $1,000 for each violation. Read the full story here

