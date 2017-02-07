Too little, too late? Amid TV spying scandal, Vizio releases “best practices” on data collection

Now that Vizio has agreed to pay $3.7 million in fines and civil penalties over allegations that its smart TVs have been collecting and sharing mountains of viewership data without the consent of customers, the company says it has crafted a set of “best practices” for the collection of such data.

In a statement, the company’s general counsel, Jerry Huang, downplayed the explosive allegations by the FTC, saying Vizio “never paired viewing data with personally identifiable information such as name or contact information.” Nevertheless, he says the company is “leading the way” on consent practices going forward.

