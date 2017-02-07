Rebecca Minkoff skips NYFW, opts for Instagram-shoppable show in L.A.

Rebecca Minkoff has been riffing on the fashion week concept for several years now. Last year, she set up a runway show in front of her SoHo store, live-streamed it, and then immediately made the products available to shoppers.

This year, her show took place last Saturday at The Grove in L.A. and all looks were immediately shoppable on Instagram through the Like To Know It service. It works by allowing users to “like” items on Instagram in order to trigger a “ready-to shop” email that arrives in their inbox. Like To Know It has been growing: Last year it drove $150 million in sales.

At Minkoff’s show, Instagram content received more than 337,000 likes, triggering more than 101,000 emails. The dress that Minkoff herself wore to the event ended up being the top seller.

[Image via Rebecca Minkoff]