advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Law enforcement officials are seeking social media info for Trump’s inauguration protesters

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

At least two of the protesters at Trump’s inauguration have received notification that D.C. police are trying to obtain data from their Facebook accounts, reports City Lab. The D.C. police have already been heavily criticized for the inauguration arrests, which included journalists and lawyers.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life