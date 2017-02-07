advertisement
These Vertical Forest buildings will fight pollution in China

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The two Nanjing Towers will feature 1,100 trees and more than 2,500 shrubs and plants, reports CNET. Together they will absorb enough CO2 to make more than 130 pounds of oxygen daily, helping to scrub the city of pollution.
