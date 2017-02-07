advertisement
Another 31 companies have joined the amicus brief against Trump’s immigration ban

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Added to the original 97, and that brings the total to 128 companies who are publicly against Trump’s ban, reports TechCrunch. The new companies are:

 • Adobe Systems 

• Affirm

• Ampush 

• Brocade Communications Systems

• Bungie

• Casper Sleep 

• Cavium

• Chegg

• ClassPass 

• Coursera

• EquityZen 

• Evernote

• Gusto

• Handy Technologies

• HP 

• IAC/InterActiveCorp

• Linden Lab

• Managed By Q 

• MobileIron

• New Relic

• Pandora Media

• Planet Labs 

• RPX Corporation

• Shift Technologies

• Slack Technologies

• SpaceX

• Tesla

• TripAdvisor

• Udacity

• Zendesk

• Zenefits 

