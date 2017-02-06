Feds: Vizio smart TVs illegally tracked what you were watching for years

If you own a Vizio television, you may want to disconnect it from the internet or even throw it out. A new post from the FTC describes a data collection program the company employed, starting in 2014 (but TVs from as far back as 2010 can be affected), and that information was then sold to third parties. The company is no longer employing that program—but has to pay $3.7 million in fines; $1.5 million goes to the FTC and $2.2 million to the state 0f New Jersey.