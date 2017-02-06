Shadowy group files paperwork backing Peter Thiel for California governor

Should a billionaire who’s a citizen of the United States as well as Germany and New Zealand run for governor of California? If the wealthy triple-citizen is venture capitalist Peter Thiel, the answer is yes. According to Forbes, the group, Draft Peter Thiel for Governor, has filed paperwork with the U.S. Federal Election Commission to back a potential 2018 Thiel bid to replace current governor Jerry Brown. This in spite of claims to Forbes by a Thiel spokesperson that the billionaire, who famously supported Donald Trump’s presidential run, is not planning on seeking the statehouse.