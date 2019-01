The massive philanthropic initiative founded by Dr. Priscilla Chan and her husband Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is giving the money to Community Legal Services in East Palo Alto, a group that assists families buffeted by the region’s sky-high housing costs, reports the San Jose Mercury News. The initiative is also giving a $500,000 grant to the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley to help come up with long-range solutions to the housing crisis.