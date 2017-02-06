These are the billionaires said to be sucked into the “Hamilton” tickets Ponzi scheme

I may not be a billionaire, but I’ve got something that three-comma club member Michael Dell apparently does not: Hamilton tickets. According to Bloomberg , Dell, along with fellow billionaire Paul Tudor Jones , and dozens of others seem to have fallen for a swindle aiming to capitalize on the well-chronicled hyper-demand for tickets to the hit Lin-Manuel Miranda show.

Dell and the others are said to have been promised their money back plus at least 10% profit for investing in a Ponzi scheme built around the idea that the perpetrators had acquired stacks of Hamilton tickets and were planning on selling them at a nice markup. Three men are said to have been charged in the scam, while the investors are scrambling to get their money back. In the meantime, I’ll be going to see the show next month. Score one for the middle class.