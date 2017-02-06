advertisement
Facebook lawyer says it doesn’t have a “wonder machine” to screen all posts for hate speech

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

A lawyer for the social media giant told a German court that it can’t monitor all of its users’ posts for hate speech: “You want us to employ a sort of wonder machine to detect each misuse. Such a machine doesn’t exist.” In the case, Facebook is being sued by a Syrian refugee whose photo of himself with German chancellor Angela Merkel was shared by other users, who posted incendiary allegations about him, reports Bloomberg.
Read the full story here.

