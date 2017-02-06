Apple records first annual decline in iPhone shipments in China, while Oppo surges

Overall, iPhone shipments in China in 2016 declined 23%, compared to 2015, and its market share dropped 4 percentage points to 9.6%, according to a new report from IDC. Despite the poor numbers, analysts don’t believe that Chinese competitors have “actually eaten away Apple‘s market share. Most Apple users are expected to be holding out for the new iPhone that will be launched this year, and that will help the brand to see a growth in 2017.”

Also slipping was Xiaomi, whose shipments dropped 36% year-over-year. The biggest surprise was Oppo, a brand that lacks name recognition in the rest of the world. Its annual shipments grew 122 percent to 78.4 million and tops the list of smartphone makers in China.

