Elon Musk defends his decision to stay on Trump’s business council

This weekend, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO posted a series of tweets justifying his decision to stay on President Trump’s economic advisory council despite plenty of pressure to quit (especially in light of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s high-profile departure from the council on Thursday out of concern about Trump’s immigration agenda). On Saturday, Musk emphasized that he was able to get the travel ban on the council’s agenda when they met on Friday and that he was also able to bring up climate change, things he argues wouldn’t have been addressed otherwise. On Sunday he added this:
Activists should be pushing for more moderates to advise President, not fewer. How could having only extremists advise him possibly be good?
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2017
The tweets inspired plenty of heated debate over the ethics and effectiveness of his participation on the council, with Steve Case, Y Combinator president Sam Altman, and others chiming in. Finally, Musk signed off: “That was more than enough Twitter trouble for one morning!”