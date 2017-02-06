advertisement
This bot makes money off Trump’s tweets and donates it to an animal charity

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

A marketing company created the “Trump and Dump” bot, which monitors for any of Trump’s tweets teaching a publicly traded company, reports CNN. The bot then automatically short sells that company’s stock, with profit proceeds being donated to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

