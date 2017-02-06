advertisement
These are the 97 companies that filed an amicus brief against Trump’s immigration ban

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The full brief can be read here.

1. AdRoll, Inc.  

2. Aeris Communications, Inc.  

3. Airbnb, Inc.  

4. AltSchool, PBC  

5. Ancestry.com, LLC  

6. Appboy, Inc.  

7. Apple Inc.  

8. AppNexus Inc.  

9. Asana, Inc.  

10. Atlassian Corp Plc  

11. Autodesk, Inc.  

12. Automattic Inc.  

13. Box, Inc.  

14. Brightcove Inc.  

15. Brit + Co  

16. CareZone Inc.  

17. Castlight Health  

18. Checkr, Inc.  

19. Chobani, LLC  

20. Citrix Systems, Inc.  

21. Cloudera, Inc.  

22. Cloudflare, Inc.  

23. Copia Institute  

24. DocuSign, Inc.  

25. DoorDash, Inc.  

26. Dropbox, Inc.  

27. Dynatrace LLC  

28. eBay Inc.  

29. Engine Advocacy  

30. Etsy Inc.  

31. Facebook, Inc.  

32. Fastly, Inc.  

33. Flipboard, Inc.  

34. Foursquare Labs, Inc.  

35. Fuze, Inc.  

36. General Assembly  

37. GitHub  

38. Glassdoor, Inc.  

39. Google Inc.  

40. GoPro, Inc.  

41. Harmonic Inc.  

42. Hipmunk, Inc.  

43. Indiegogo, Inc.  

44. Intel Corporation  

45. JAND, Inc. d/b/a Warby Parker  

46. Kargo Global, Inc.  

47. Kickstarter, PBC  

48. KIND, LLC  

49. Knotel  

50. Levi Strauss & Co.  

51. LinkedIn Corporation  

52. Lithium Technologies, Inc.  

53. Lyft, Inc.  

54. Mapbox, Inc.  

55. Maplebear Inc. d/b/a Instacart  

56. Marin Software Incorporated  

57. Medallia, Inc.  

58. A Medium Corporation  

59. Meetup, Inc.  

60. Microsoft Corporation  

61. Motivate International Inc.  

62. Mozilla Corporation  

63. Netflix, Inc.  

64. NETGEAR, Inc.  

65. NewsCred, Inc.  

66. Patreon, Inc.  

67. PayPal Holdings, Inc.  

68. Pinterest, Inc.  

69. Quora, Inc.  

70. Reddit, Inc.  

71. Rocket Fuel Inc.  

72. SaaStr Inc.  

73. Salesforce.com, Inc.  

74. Scopely, Inc.  

75. Shutterstock, Inc.  

76. Snap Inc.  

77. Spokeo, Inc.  

78. Spotify USA Inc.  

79. Square, Inc.  

80. Squarespace, Inc.  

81. Strava, Inc.  

82. Stripe, Inc.  

83. SurveyMonkey Inc.  

84. TaskRabbit, Inc  

85. Tech:NYC  

86. Thumbtack, Inc.  

87. Turn Inc.  

88. Twilio Inc.  

89. Twitter Inc.  

91. Uber Technologies, Inc.  

92. Via  

93. Wikimedia Foundation, Inc.  

94. Workday  

95. Y Combinator Management, LLC  

96. Yelp Inc.  

97. Zynga Inc.  

