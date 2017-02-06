advertisement
Facebook just launched a fake news filter in France

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Before the French presidential elections in April and May, the social media giant has teamed up with eight French media companies to fact-check news articles shared on Facebook that are reported to be false, reports Reuters. If an article is verified to be fake news, it will be tagged as “disputed” in a user’s news feed and users will see a warning before they share it.

