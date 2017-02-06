advertisement
China is now the world’s biggest producer of solar energy by capacity

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The country’s installed photovoltaic (PV) capacity more than doubled last year to 77.42 gigawatts, an increase of 34.54 gigawatts during 2016, reports Reuters. China’s solar panels generated 66.2 billion kilowatt-hours of power last year—or 1% of the country’s total power generation.

