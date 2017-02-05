advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

U.S. appeals court denies Justice Department’s emergency motion to lift block on travel ban

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

It’s confusing to keep up with all the legal volleys over President Trump’s immigration ban in the last few days. Long story short: For now, the ban is still blocked. Here’s a timeline:

Friday: U.S. District Judge James L. Robart, a nominee of President George W. Bush who was confirmed 99-0 in June 2004 — issued a nationwide restraining order halting parts of Trump’s executive action that took effect immediately. 

Saturday: The U.S. Department of Justice filed a motion late in the day to issue an immediate stay on Robart’s temporary restraining order. 

Sunday: The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit announced this morning that it has denied the DOJ’s emergency motion.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life