Julbox allows you to create bespoke jewelry for $49

Israeli startup Julbox built a digital platform that allows users to create one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry for $49, a price that competes with mass-produced jewelry. Users don’t need to have any prior experience with jewelry design or creation. It’s part of a broader customization trend in the fashion industry: Brands like Mon Purse and 1Atelier allow you to create bespoke handbags using a 3D interface.

Julbox also encourages entrepreneurship by inviting anybody who designs on the Julbox platform to sell their products on a marketplace. Julbox will manage the production, distribution, and billing, while designers earn 15% commission on their sales. During the alpha and beta testing periods, Julbox found that over a quarter of users who designed on the site made a purchase, and many went on to buy additional items.