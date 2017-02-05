This company simplified the process of incorporating wearables into garments to one step 

You may not have heard of Massachusetts-based Bemis , but the company helps create high-tech garments for brands like Nike, Woolmark, and Cotton, Inc. Under Armour, which recently opened a new factory in Baltimore, stocked one part of the facility with Bemis tools to allow designers to experiment creating new garments. Bemis is known for its “sewfree” system that bonds technology into fabrics without requiring any sewing.

One big problem in the performance garment industry is that the supply chain is very complex, so smaller startups have trouble integrating new tech into clothing. This week, in partnership with biomaterials company Noble, Bemis addressed this problem by releasing a new kit that simplifies the process of infusing connectivity into garments to one single step. The kit can be adapted to different types of clothing, from running jackets to T-shirts to pants, and can leverage different types of technology, such as biometric sensors, lights, and power. This new tech will make it easier for smaller brands to enter the smart garment market.

[Image via Bemis]