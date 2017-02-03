Don’t even think about flying your drone anywhere within 34 miles of the Super Bowl, warns the FAA

The agency’s restrictions covering a radius of 34.5 miles (30 nautical miles) from Houston’s NRG Stadium and spanning 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time on Sunday are raising eyebrows. In Forbes, aviation expert John Goglia writes that though such major events are targets for terrorism and such restrictions are reasonable for manned aircraft, “they are hard to justify for most light-weight consumer drones that do not have the speed or range to travel anywhere near 34.5 miles with their limited battery life of 5-7 minutes for many and 20 to 25 minutes tops for higher end models.”