Bandcamp is donating its profits to the ACLU today

If you were thinking of splurging on vinyl records or album downloads, today might be the day to do it. Bandcamp, the virtual storefront that sells albums and music merch, is donating all of its profits to the ACLU. Since CEO Ethan Diamond announced the plan earlier this week, over 400 artists and labels have agreed to donate their cut as well.
buy @speedyortiz or @sad13 music on @Bandcamp today, &ALL profit goes to @ACLU#NoBanNoWall https://t.co/DuHqV1KiuShttps://t.co/7nlD2NziSn
— sadie dupuis (@sad13) February 3, 2017