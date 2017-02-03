Whoa… 200,000 people deleted the Uber app this week

It’s been quite the week for Uber. Since getting caught up in a protest against President Trump’s immigration ban, 200,000 people have deleted the ride-hailing service’s app, reports the New York Times .

Last Saturday, the company was perceived to be taking advantage of striking taxi drivers during protests outside of JFK airport by halting surge pricing. That triggered the #DeleteUber hashtag on Twitter, causing many to do just that. This week under both internal and external pressure, CEO Travis Kalanick quit his post on Trump’s economic advisory council. Now it appears the company is rethinking its strategy and reputation.

