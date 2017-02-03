advertisement
Here’s the winning entry in the Facebook-funded competition to use social media to combat ISIS 

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

A group of students from Lebanon’s Notre Dame University just won the “P2p: Challenging Extremism” competition, which was an initiative of the Obama State Department. Check out this video of their work, which features local celebrities:

