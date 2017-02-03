advertisement
Revealed: Over 100,000 visas have been revoked as a result of Trump’s immigration ban

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The stunning number was revealed by a government attorney during a hearing in federal court in a lawsuit filed by two Yemeni brothers who arrived at Dulles International Airport on Saturday and were sent back to Ethiopia, from which they had departed earlier that day, reports the Washington Post.
Read the full story here.

