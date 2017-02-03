LinkedIn’s Reid Hoffman and Zynga’s Mark Pincus lead new progressive anti-Trump group

The Silicon Valley execs and former Sierra Club president Adam Werbach have linked up to “connect political organizers and shore up progressive candidates” ahead of 2018 midterms and 2020 presidential election, sources tell Politico ‘s Tony Romm.

In an email to participants, Werbach wrote: “The first weeks of the Trump presidency have confirmed our fears. This list is long: banning Muslims from 7 countries, green lighting the keystone and Dakota access pipeline, defunding affordable healthcare, removing all mention of climate change from the White House website. He’s moving quickly, and we need to move quickly as well.”

Read the full story at Politico.



[Photo: Flickr user GES 2016]