Neiman Marcus follows Nordstrom, drops Ivanka Trump jewelry

Yesterday, Nordstrom explained that it had dropped the entire Ivanka Trump line “based on the brand’s performance.” Neiman Marcus has followed suit: the Ivanka Trump jewelry collection is no longer available at stores or on the website.

Shannon Coulter, one of the founders of the #GrabYourWallet campaign encouraging consumers to boycott stores that carry Trump branded products, has been keeping a close watch on stores. She was the one who noticed that while there were 21 Ivanka Trump products for sale earlier this week, there are no longer any left.

