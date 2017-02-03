advertisement
To no one’s surprise, the White House is angry about Uber’s Travis Kalanick quitting Trump’s council

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

How bad was it? After Kalanick decided to quit the president’s council of business leaders after telling Trump his concerns about the immigration ban, White House source told Mike Allen:
“If you want to cut off your access to the White House, f@#k you.”
Read the full story here.

