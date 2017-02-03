advertisement
Facebook introduces “Discover People” to help you make more friends

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The new section, which feels like a combination of LinkedIn and Tinder, is designed to get you to meet new people who aren’t already Facebook friends of yours. To build those connections, “Discover People” encourages users to update their profiles, browse lists of neighbors and work colleagues, and check out lists of upcoming events to see who else is attending  them. The feature is not available to all users, but TechCrunch managed to get a screengrab:

