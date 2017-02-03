advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

“Rising alarm” over Trump’s immigration policies has some tech companies thinking about moving out of the country

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

In response to the president’s executive order banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, several technology company officials are considering crossing the border to more welcoming lands, the Washington Post reports:

“Some tech companies are now considering whether to move jobs out of the United States to places with more relaxed immigration policies, such as Vancouver, B.C., and Dublin, which have made clear they would welcome an influx of U.S.-based immigrant technology workers.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life