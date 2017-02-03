Trump to scrap Dodd-Frank financial regs on same day he meets with top Wall Streeters

The president will order a review of the Dodd-Frank Act, rules that put tighter regulations on big banks in response to the 2008 financial crash, with the goal of removing regulatory “burdens” on the banks, reports the Wall Street Journal. Trump will also roll back a law that requires financial advisers on retirement accounts to put the best interests of their clients (i.e., you) first, instead of the financial institutions they work for. As the WSJ notes, it doesn’t help the optics of such an overhaul that Trump is signing the review “on the same day he meets with a group of business executives, including J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive James Dimon and BlackRock Inc. CEO Laurence Fink.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens