This is just how much Snap’s quarterly average revenue per user has grown in less than two years

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Per Snap’s just filed S-1 registration document for its upcoming IPO, it has grown from 5 cents per user in the first quarter of 2015 to $1.05 per user in the fourth quarter of 2016, a phenomenal increase:

