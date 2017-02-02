Snap Inc. files for $3 billion IPO

Snapchat parent company Snap Inc. publicly filed today for its New York Stock Exchange debut, setting the stage for the company, which has been valued as high as $25 billion, to raise $3 billion or more.

For investors hungry for data, the filing offers a first window into a famously secretive corporate culture. Last year Snap posted a net loss of $515 million on revenue of $404 million, according to the company’s prospectus. The year prior, it lost $382 million on revenue of $59 million.

Snapchat, Snap’s flagship product, has more than 158 million daily active users. Quarterly average revenue per user rose to $1.05 in the fourth quarter of 2016—triple what it was in the fourth quarter of 2015, but far less than Facebook’s fourth quarter 2016 average of $4.74. The majority of Snap users are in the 18-34 year-old demographic that advertisers covet.