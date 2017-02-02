Amazon’s Q4 earnings beat EPS but miss on revenue

Amazon posted its quarterly earnings report and sales seem to be lighter than expected. Revenue hit $43.7 billion, a 22% year-over-year boost, which didn’t quite hit the analyst expectations of $44.7 billion. All the same, the company earned $1.54-per-share, which narrowly beat the $1.36 expected.
Here are a few of the highlights:
