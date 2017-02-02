advertisement
Amazon’s Q4 earnings beat EPS but miss on revenue

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

Amazon posted its quarterly earnings report and sales seem to be lighter than expected. Revenue hit $43.7 billion, a 22% year-over-year boost, which didn’t quite hit the analyst expectations of $44.7 billion. All the same, the company earned $1.54-per-share, which narrowly beat the $1.36 expected. 

Here are a few of the highlights:

