Microsoft urges Trump to issue immigration-ban exceptions

Today, Microsoft president and chief legal officer Brad Smith sent a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly in which he pushed for the Trump administration to make exceptions for people who may be nationals of the seven majority-Muslim countries on the ban list, but have already been vetted and pose no threat to national security. He said that 76 Microsoft employees (and 41 of their dependents) with nonimmigrant visas fall into this category and have been separated from their families because of the executive order. Smith called on President Trump and his team to create a new category that would classify such individuals as “Responsible Known Traveler with Pressing Needs.”