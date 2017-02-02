Uber CEO Travis Kalanik to leave Trump advisory council 

Uber CEO Travis Kalanik is resigning from his role on President Donald Trump’s economic advisory council, reports The New York Times, Recode, and Business Insider. The news comes the same day as drivers in New York petitioned for Kalanick to remove himself from the council. It has so far collected over 600 signatures.
.@bizcarson confirms that @uber CEO @travisk is stepping down from Trump’s business council. Here’s the memo, obtained by BI: pic.twitter.com/P2OSUVD2HK
— Business Insider (@businessinsider) February 2, 2017
Kalanick notes that his participation in the council was not an endorsement of Trump’s policies and asserts that Uber will fight for the rights of immigrants.