Uber CEO Travis Kalanik to leave Trump advisory council 

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Uber CEO Travis Kalanik is resigning from his role on President Donald Trump’s economic advisory council, reports The New York Times, Recode, and Business Insider. The news comes the same day as drivers in New York petitioned for Kalanick to remove himself from the council. It has so far collected over 600 signatures. 

Kalanick notes that his participation in the council was not an endorsement of Trump’s policies and asserts that Uber will fight for the rights of immigrants. 

