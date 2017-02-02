VR was nearly a $2 billion business in 2016

There’s been plenty of discussion about consumer virtual reality’s slow progress toward becoming a truly mainstream technology , including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s assertion yesterday that he would expect the tech wouldn’t grow any faster than smartphones did (10 years to sell a billion units). Still, a report out yesterday from SuperData Research suggests VR is making headway. Some key numbers: Overall, consumer VR accounted for $1.8 billion in sales in 2016, while there were a total of 6.3 million units sold .

The best seller, according to the report, was Samsung’s GearVR, which moved 4.5 million units (though many of those were given away for free as promotions for buying Samsung phones). Among the non-mobile VR systems on the market (Sony’s PlayStation VR, HTC’s Vive, and Facebook-owned Oculus’s Rift), the PlayStation VR did the best last year, with 750,000 units sold, according to the report; HTC sold 420,000 Vives, while Oculus moved 240,000 Rifts. Finally, while many people may think of VR as mainly being for games, the majority of content was non-games. In all, 44% was games.