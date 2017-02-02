Mark Zuckerberg says the world—not just the U.S.—is divided

When I got to observe a small event at Facebook this week featuring some power users of Facebook Groups, I saw the company’s COO, Sheryl Sandberg, open her remarks by saying it was a “scary” time and “I think all of us feel unsettled.” I assumed that was a nonspecific allusion to the Trump administration’s ongoing controversies. And then when Mark Zuckerberg arrived later in the session, he also seemed to reference current events—but took pains to say that he wasn’t just talking about one country:
I think that this is a time in the world where there’s more division than there has been in awhile and I think that that means connecting with friends and bringing groups together is probably more important now than it ever has been or has been in a very long time. It’s not just in the U.S….And I think this division is all over the world now. This is not just an American phenomenon.