The U.S. Treasury has eased some sanctions against Russia

The sanctions were put in place by the Obama administration. The move allows some technology companies in the United States to export their products to Russia.

The Trump administration has said that it did not ease any of the sanctions, with Press Secretary Sean Spicer stating that it’s “a regular course of action” for the Treasury to adjust sanctions after they’re put in place and to make adjustments for certain industries. The sanctions targeted two of Russia’s intelligence agencies which are thought to be behind the hack of the DNC last year.