AT&T will roll out 5G in two cities later this year

Called “5G Evolution,” the high-speed network with initial speeds of up to 400 Mbps—40 times faster than your usual cell data connection—and even 1 Gbps in some areas, will debut in Austin and Indianapolis. And the company has some high expectations for the network. Per AT&T’s release: “We believe the massive bandwidth and low latency of 5G will help enable applications like self-driving cars and mobile augmented reality and virtual reality headsets.”