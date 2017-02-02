This map shows you how different parts of the country felt about Trump’s immigration ban 

The protests at airports and in cities and towns across the country might make you think that most of the country is opposed to the executive order, which banned immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. But actually close to half the Americans surveyed in a poll by Reuters/Ipsos support the ban (and 31% of them said the ban made them feel “more safe”). In recent days, the number of opponents seems to have grown, and today’s Gallup poll showed 55% of respondents against the ban. As this map from political data analytics firm L2 shows, almost mirroring the election results, in urban areas in general large numbers of people were opposed to the ban while vast swaths of the U.S. were colored in shades of green and blue (indicating that they’re very unlikely to be opposed to the ban).