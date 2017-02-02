Report: Snap isn’t letting top banks review its IPO registration document

Just like the rest of us, some of the major investment banks who want to be underwriters to Snap’s IPO are also in the dark about the S-1 registration document the company is expected to file this week, reports Reuters. They “have been denied access to review it,” say sources, which is an unusual move in the IPO process and one that demonstrates Snap’s obsession with preventing leaks. Now back to relentlessly refreshing the SEC’s latest filings page!

