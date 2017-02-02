The New York Times just added more than a quarter-million digital subscriptions—is it enough?

In spite of—or perhaps because of—repeated attacks from Donald Trump, the New York Times enjoyed a significant readership boost during the last three months of 2016. The company said in its earnings report this morning that it added 276,000 digital news subscriptions—its best quarter since it launched an online pay model in 2011. It’s a major bright spot for the paper of record, but doesn’t necessarily settle the question of whether the Times Co. deserves the “failing” label given to it by the president. The specter of print revenue declines still looms large for the company, falling more than 20% for the quarter and 16% for the year. Operating profit dropped to $55.6 million in Q4 from $87.7 million. For the full year, it was down to $101.6 million, compared with $136.6 million in 2015. Read the full release here.