One immigrant entrepreneur creates 159 American jobs on average

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

FundersClub has released metrics from its portfolio of immigrant entrepreneurs to see just how important they are to the U.S. economy. The results for the 39 FundersClub first-generation immigrants originally born in foreign countries:

• They started companies that have created an aggregate of 6,208 U.S. jobs. 

• Each founder creates an average of 159 U.S. jobs.

And the results for 82 FundersClub first-generation immigrants and second-generation immigrants (those born in America whose parents were born in a foreign country):

• They started companies that have created 7,632 U.S. jobs combined.

• Each founder creates an average of 127 U.S. jobs.

[Graphic: FundersClub]

