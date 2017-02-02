advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Reddit just banned two prominent alt-right subreddits

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The r/altright and r/AlternativeRight communities have been used to organize neofascist movements in the past, reports the Guardian, but the final straw for Reddit was the groups’ participation in sharing private personal information about someone without their permission. Though Reddit didn’t specify whose information was being shared, it is believed it was that of a protestor who punched a white nationalist during a TV interview at Trump’s inauguration, says the Guardian.
[Screenshot: Reddit]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life