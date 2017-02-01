Zuckerberg asks for investor patience on VR profitability

Mark Zuckerberg says there’s a “chicken-and-egg” dynamic governing the consumer virtual reality ecosystem , in that until there’s a critical mass of content, it’s going to be hard for developers to make enough money to justify them spending lots of time building VR content . That’s why, the Facebook CEO said during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call today—the same day a Dallas judge hit the company with a $500 million penalty because Oculus’s founder was found to have violated a nondisclosure agreement—that it has been investing heavily in seeding content development.

Still, he said, he doesn’t expect VR to hit a billion hardware units sold any faster than smartphones, which took 10 years. In fact, he said, he’d “feel really good” if VR was on a “similar trajectory,” and that’s why he asked for investors—who are looking for Facebook to get a return on its $2 billion acquisition of Oculus—to stay patient, as “we’re going to invest a lot [in VR] and it’s not going to be profitable for quite a while.”